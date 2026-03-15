Jet Greaves News: Strong showing in SO win
Greaves stopped 18 of 19 shots in Saturday's 2-1 shootout win over the Flyers.
Greaves was making his first start since the 5-4 overtime loss to the Kings on March 9, and he delivered one of his best performances of the season, at least from a statistical perspective, after posting a .947 save percentage. Greaves has allowed two or fewer goals in three of his last four starts, a stretch in which he's posted a 2.51 GAA with a .901 save percentage while also notching a 3-0-1 record.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jet Greaves See More
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 14Yesterday
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week2 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 123 days ago
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Pushing For the Playoffs5 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout7 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jet Greaves See More