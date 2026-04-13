Jet Greaves News: Tagged with loss Sunday
Greaves stopped 19 of 22 shots in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Bruins.
Greaves started on the second leg of this back-to-back set after allowing two goals on 20 shots in a 5-2 win over the Canadiens, but he couldn't lead Columbus to victory this time around. Don't be surprised if Greaves also gets the starting nod for the regular-season finale against Washington on Tuesday, though his recent results have been inconsistent at best. Over his last five starts, Greaves has gone 2-3-0 with a 2.81 GAA and an .892 save percentage.
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