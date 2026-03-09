Jet Greaves headshot

Jet Greaves News: Tending twine Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Greaves will patrol the home crease against the Kings on Monday, according to Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers.

Greaves has won his last two outings while stopping 47 of the 51 shots he has faced. He has a 20-12-7 record this season with two shutouts, a 2.63 GAA and a .909 save percentage through 40 appearances. Los Angeles is tied for 29th in the league with 2.56 goals per game this campaign.

Jet Greaves
Columbus Blue Jackets
