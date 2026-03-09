Jet Greaves News: Tending twine Monday
Greaves will patrol the home crease against the Kings on Monday, according to Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers.
Greaves has won his last two outings while stopping 47 of the 51 shots he has faced. He has a 20-12-7 record this season with two shutouts, a 2.63 GAA and a .909 save percentage through 40 appearances. Los Angeles is tied for 29th in the league with 2.56 goals per game this campaign.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jet Greaves See More
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline FalloutYesterday
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week3 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 54 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week8 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week10 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jet Greaves See More