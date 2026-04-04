Jet Greaves News: Tending twine Saturday

Greaves will protect the home net against Winnipeg on Saturday, per Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site.

Greaves has emerged victorious in one of his last five outings (1-3-1) despite allowing only 12 goals on 139 shots. He has a 24-15-9 record this season with a 2.59 GAA and a .909 save percentage through 49 appearances. Winnipeg ranks 25th in the league during the 2025-26 campaign with 2.81 goals per game.