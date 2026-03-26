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Jet Greaves News: Tending twine Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Greaves will be between the road pipes in Montreal on Thursday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Greaves is 4-1-0 in his last five starts, giving up eight goals on 121 shots (.934 save percentage). The netminder is 24-13-8 with a 2.57 GAA and a .910 save percentage over 46 games this season. He will face the Canadiens, who are third in NHL scoring, averaging 3.53 goals per game,

Jet Greaves
Columbus Blue Jackets
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