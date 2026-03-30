Jet Greaves headshot

Jet Greaves News: Tough shootout loss Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Greaves turned aside 35 shots in regulation and overtime and one of three shootout attempts in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Bruins.

The 25-year-old netminder took a shutout into the third period as Columbus seemed to have the game well in hand with a 3-0 lead, but Boston stormed back to force OT with a rally that included two Pavel Zacha power-play tallies -- the second of which came with just 11 seconds left on the clock. Greaves has taken over the top spot in the Jackets' crease as the team pushes for the playoffs, starting seven of the last nine games and not allowing more than three goals in any of them. Over that stretch, Greaves has produced a 4-2-1 record with a dazzling 1.83 GAA and .927 save percentage.

Jet Greaves
Columbus Blue Jackets
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