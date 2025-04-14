Jet Greaves News: Wins third straight start

Greaves stopped 29 of 30 shots in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Capitals.

Greaves has started in each of the Blue Jackets' last three games and has been excellent, winning all three and allowing two or fewer goals each time. The 24-year-old isn't expected to maintain this pace over a prolonged stretch, but with only two games left in Columbus' regular-season schedule and a playoff berth at stake, Greaves might remain as the starter for Tuesday's contest at Philadelphia solely based on how good he's been of late. During that three-game stretch, Greaves has posted a 1.00 GAA and an excellent, yet unsustainable, .968 save percentage.