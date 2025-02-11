Fantasy Hockey
Jett Luchanko headshot

Jett Luchanko News: Finding twine more in 2024-25

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 11, 2025 at 12:15pm

Luchanko has garnered 15 goals and 36 points in 27 games with OHL Guelph this season.

Luchanko's goal-scoring touch has improved since he netted 20 goals across 68 games with the Storm in 2023-24. The right-shot center was the 13th overall selection by Philadelphia in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft. The Flyers are much deeper on the wing than they are up the middle, so Luchanko's development will be critical to the team's potential future success. The 18-year-old did not register a point over four appearances with the Flyers earlier in the campaign.

