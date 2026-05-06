Jett Luchanko headshot

Jett Luchanko News: Up from OHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2026

Luchanko was summoned by the Flyers from OHL Brantford on Wednesday.

Luchanko started the 2025-26 campaign with the Flyers, recording no points, two PIM, one shot, two hits and three blocks in four appearances before being reassigned to the junior level Oct. 27. He went on to score seven goals and 43 points in 38 regular-season outings between OHL Guelph and Brantford in 2025-26. The 19-year-old isn't expected to play for the Flyers during their postseason run, but Luchanko will be around the team and get a taste of the NHL playoff atmosphere.

Jett Luchanko
Philadelphia Flyers
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