Jett Woo News: Flipped in minor-league deal

Woo was traded to the Sharks from the Canucks on Thursday in exchange for Jack Thompson.

Woo has yet to appear in an NHL game despite having been selected by the Canucks in the second round of the 2018 NHL Draft. In his 26 minor-league outings this year, the 25-year-old blueliner has managed just one goal and seven assists. With the move, Woo will get a chance at a fresh start as he switches places with fellow minor-league defensman Thompson.