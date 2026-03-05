Jett Woo headshot

Jett Woo News: Flipped in minor-league deal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Woo was traded to the Sharks from the Canucks on Thursday in exchange for Jack Thompson.

Woo has yet to appear in an NHL game despite having been selected by the Canucks in the second round of the 2018 NHL Draft. In his 26 minor-league outings this year, the 25-year-old blueliner has managed just one goal and seven assists. With the move, Woo will get a chance at a fresh start as he switches places with fellow minor-league defensman Thompson.

Jett Woo
San Jose Sharks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jett Woo See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jett Woo See More
Prospects Analysis: Pacific Division
NHL
Prospects Analysis: Pacific Division
Author Image
Jon Litterine
September 26, 2019
NHL Draft: 2018 Draft Preview
NHL
NHL Draft: 2018 Draft Preview
Author Image
Jon Litterine
June 13, 2018