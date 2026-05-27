Jimmy Huntington News: Agrees to one-year contract
Huntington signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Sharks on Wednesday.
Huntington had 15 goals, 48 points and 60 PIM in 71 regular-season outings with AHL San Jose in 2025-26. The 27-year-old hasn't appeared in an NHL game and is likely to begin 2026-27 in the minors.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jimmy Huntington See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jimmy Huntington See More