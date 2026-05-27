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Jimmy Huntington News: Agrees to one-year contract

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2026

Huntington signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Sharks on Wednesday.

Huntington had 15 goals, 48 points and 60 PIM in 71 regular-season outings with AHL San Jose in 2025-26. The 27-year-old hasn't appeared in an NHL game and is likely to begin 2026-27 in the minors.

Jimmy Huntington
San Jose Sharks
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