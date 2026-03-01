Jimmy Huntington News: Three-point effort Sunday

Huntington scored twice and added an assist in AHL San Jose's 6-4 loss to Tucson on Sunday.

Huntington has three goals and six assists over his last six outings. The 27-year-old winger has 12 goals and 38 points over 50 appearances this season. The forward has already earned a career year, but as an AHL veteran, it's unlikely the Sharks will give him much of a look at the NHL level.