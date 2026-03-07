Jimmy Lombardi News: Two goals in OHL win

Lombardi scored twice in OHL Flint's 4-2 win over Windsor on Saturday.

Lombardi had two goals and three assists over eight contests between multi-point efforts. The Kings prospect is up to 33 goals, 66 points, 168 shots on net and a plus-31 rating through 60 appearances this season. He's grown his offense from last year's 45-point performance in 63 regular-season outings, which is a positive sign. The 19-year-old signed his entry-level deal in December, so he's likely to play one more year of junior hockey before moving on to the AHL.