Jimmy Schuldt Injury: Injured late Saturday

Schuldt was injured in the third period of Saturday's game versus the Rangers, and there was no update on his status after the contest, Max Miller of NHL.com reports.

Schuldt's injury casts doubt over his availability for Sunday's road game versus the Kings. Miller added that Marc-Edouard Vlasic (upper body) is expected to travel with the Sharks, so he could be the one taking Schuldt's place in the lineup. Schuldt has no points over six NHL appearances this season.