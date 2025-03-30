Jimmy Schuldt Injury: Not on road trip
Schuldt (lower body) won't play against the Kings on Sunday, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.
Marc-Edouard Vlasic (upper body) will replace Schuldt in the lineup Sunday. The 29-year-old Schuldt probably won't be available for Tuesday's game in Anaheim because he didn't travel with the team to Los Angeles. Schuldt has not recorded a point while averaging 13:43 of ice time over six appearances with the Sharks in 2024-25.
