Jimmy Schuldt headshot

Jimmy Schuldt Injury: Won't play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2025

Schuldt (lower body) won't play versus the Oilers on Thursday, Max Miller of NHL.com reports.

Schuldt missed the Sharks' two-game road trip with the injury, and it's not yet clear when he'll be able to return. He was filling in for other injured defensemen when he got hurt, so the 29-year-old may be sent to AHL San Jose once healthy if the Sharks have enough blueliners available.

Jimmy Schuldt
San Jose Sharks
More Stats & News
