Jimmy Schuldt News: Back with big club
Schuldt was recalled from AHL San Jose on Wednesday.
Schuldt was sent down Tuesday but returns to the big club a day later. This is likely the Sharks keeping their options open on defense for their next couple of games -- Thursday versus the Hurricanes and Saturday versus the Bruins. He has no points, four shots on net, nine hits and three blocked shots over four NHL appearances.
