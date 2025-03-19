Fantasy Hockey
Jimmy Schuldt headshot

Jimmy Schuldt News: Back with big club

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2025

Schuldt was recalled from AHL San Jose on Wednesday.

Schuldt was sent down Tuesday but returns to the big club a day later. This is likely the Sharks keeping their options open on defense for their next couple of games -- Thursday versus the Hurricanes and Saturday versus the Bruins. He has no points, four shots on net, nine hits and three blocked shots over four NHL appearances.

Jimmy Schuldt
San Jose Sharks

