Jimmy Schuldt News: Reassigned to AHL

Schuldt was loaned to AHL San Jose on Friday, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Schuldt will be eligible for the AHL playoffs with this move. He made his season debut Thursday, managing three shots on goal and one hit in 14:15 of action. Schuldt had four goals and 13 helpers over 53 games with the Barracuda of the AHL before his recall. He likely will be recalled ahead of Saturday's matchup with the Islanders.