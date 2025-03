Schuldt was recalled from AHL San Jose on Saturday.

Schuldt's recall may not bode well for banged-up blueliners Vincent Desharnais (upper body) and Marc-Edouard Vlasic (upper body) ahead of Saturday's game against the Rangers. The 29-year-old Schuldt hasn't earned a point in six NHL appearances this season while posting four shots on net, three blocked shots and nine hits.