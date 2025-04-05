Jimmy Snuggerud News: Adds assist in win

Snuggerud logged an assist in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Avalanche.

Snuggerud has a helper in two of his first three NHL appearances after finding Pavel Buchnevich for the Blues' third goal Saturday. The 20-year-old Snuggerud has fit right in and is getting a chance at top-six minutes in the absence of Dylan Holloway (lower body). In addition to the two helpers, Snuggerud has four shots on net, a blocked shot and a minus-1 rating. and he's seeing time on the power play.