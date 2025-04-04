Fantasy Hockey
Jimmy Snuggerud News: Collects first NHL helper

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2025

Snuggerud notched an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Penguins.

Snuggerud's first NHL point was the primary assist on a Jake Neighbours tally in the third period. This was Snuggerud's second game since he signed with the Blues following his junior year at the University of Minnesota. He's immediately jumped into a top-six role with power-play time while joining the Blues at the high point of their season -- they've won 11 straight contests. As long as he can keep pace, he'll stay in the lineup as the team continues its playoff push.

Jimmy Snuggerud
St. Louis Blues
