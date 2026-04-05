Jimmy Snuggerud headshot

Jimmy Snuggerud News: Distributes three helpers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Snuggerud logged three assists, eight shots on net and a plus-3 rating in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Avalanche.

Snuggerud had gone three games without a point prior to Sunday. He had a hand in all three of Robert Thomas' goals, supplying two primary assists and one secondary helper. Snuggerud has crossed the 40-point mark on the year, sitting at 17 goals, 25 helpers, 154 shots on net, 69 hits, 35 blocked shots and a plus-13 rating over 64 appearances as a rookie.

Jimmy Snuggerud
St. Louis Blues
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