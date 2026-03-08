Jimmy Snuggerud News: Earns two points in win
Snuggerud scored a goal on three shots and added a power-play assist in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Ducks.
This was Snuggerud's second multi-point effort in a row. The 21-year-old winger is thriving in a top-line role currently, making him a player to consider in most fantasy formats. For the season, he is up to 12 goals, 29 points, 108 shots on net, 57 hits, 31 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating over 51 appearances. Snuggerud has earned 14 of his points over his last 12 outings.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jimmy Snuggerud See More
-
Prospects Analysis
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 15013 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, February 234 days ago
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: When the Wheels Come Off34 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 1849 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Friday, January 1651 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jimmy Snuggerud See More