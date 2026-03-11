Jimmy Snuggerud News: Extends multi-point streak

Snuggerud recorded a goal on eight shots while adding two assists, two PIM, three hits and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Islanders.

Snuggerud has recorded at least a goal and an assist in each of his last three games, so it's safe to say he's back at his best after a four-game stretch in which he couldn't find the back of the net between Feb. 26 and March 4. Snuggerud has eight points (three goals, five assists), 21 shots, 11 hits and three blocked shots in seven outings since the end of the Winter Olympics.