Jimmy Snuggerud headshot

Jimmy Snuggerud News: Fourteen points in last 11 games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Snuggerud scored a goal in Saturday's 5-1 win over Toronto.

Snuggerud has a modest three-game, three-point (two goals, one assist) scoring streak on the go, and he has 14 points (seven goals, seven assists) in the past 11 games. He sits fourth in rookie scoring in the NHL (39 points; 60 games). But perhaps the most impressive part of Snuggerud's season is the fact the rookie is tied with Dylan Holloway for third on the Blues with a plus-8 rating. Some managers hate this category, but it still acts as a proxy for two-way acumen. And Snuggerud has that in spades.

Jimmy Snuggerud
St. Louis Blues
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jimmy Snuggerud See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jimmy Snuggerud See More
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
Yesterday
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 26
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 26
Author Image
Corey Abbott
2 days ago
NHL Barometer: Necas Climbing Higher
NHL
NHL Barometer: Necas Climbing Higher
Author Image
Jan Levine
4 days ago
Hutch’s Hockey: Surprising Fantasy Breakouts, Must-Drops & Playoff Race Shakeups
NHL
Hutch’s Hockey: Surprising Fantasy Breakouts, Must-Drops & Playoff Race Shakeups
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
5 days ago
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 21
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 21
Author Image
Chris Morgan
7 days ago