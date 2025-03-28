Jimmy Snuggerud News: Jumping to pro ranks

Snuggerud signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Blues on Friday.

Snuggerud just wrapped up his collegiate career with a 24 goals and 51 points in 40 games with the University of Minnesota in his junior year. Per the Blues, he will link up with the NHL club for practice Monday, paving the way for him to make his NHL debut as soon as Tuesday versus the Red Wings. Selected 23rd overall in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, Snuggerud is a clear scoring talent, though he's also a strong two-way player. Once he's ready to play with the big club, he'll likely slot into a middle-six role, though he'll have to hit the ground running to help the Blues' playoff pursuit.