Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jimmy Snuggerud headshot

Jimmy Snuggerud News: Leading Gophers in scoring

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 10, 2025

Snuggerud has racked up 20 goals and 21 helpers in 30 games for the University of Minnesota.

Snuggerud is not only leading the Gophers in scoring but sits sixth in the NCAA in points per game (1.37). Selected by the Blues with the 23rd overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, the 20-year-old winger should set a new personal best in goals considering he needs just two more to accomplish that task. Don't be surprised to see Snuggerud making the jump to the NHL ranks next year.

Jimmy Snuggerud
St. Louis Blues
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now