Jimmy Snuggerud News: Leading Gophers in scoring

Snuggerud has racked up 20 goals and 21 helpers in 30 games for the University of Minnesota.

Snuggerud is not only leading the Gophers in scoring but sits sixth in the NCAA in points per game (1.37). Selected by the Blues with the 23rd overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, the 20-year-old winger should set a new personal best in goals considering he needs just two more to accomplish that task. Don't be surprised to see Snuggerud making the jump to the NHL ranks next year.