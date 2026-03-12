Jimmy Snuggerud headshot

Jimmy Snuggerud News: Multi-point game streak at four

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Snuggerud scored two goals in a 3-1 win over the Hurricanes on Thursday.

Snuggerud's second goal stood as the winner. It was his fourth straight multi-point game, and he extended his goal streak to four games (five goals, four assists). He has 16 shots on the streak. Snuggerud sits fifth on the NHL scoring list with 34 points (15 goals, 19 assists). But more impressively, he has four game-winning goal which leads the Blues this season.

Jimmy Snuggerud
St. Louis Blues
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jimmy Snuggerud See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jimmy Snuggerud See More
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Rundown
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Rundown
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
3 days ago
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 150
NHL
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 150
Author Image
Jon Litterine
17 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, February 2
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, February 2
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
38 days ago
Frozen Fantasy: When the Wheels Come Off
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: When the Wheels Come Off
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
38 days ago
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 18
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 18
Author Image
Chris Morgan
53 days ago