Jimmy Snuggerud News: Multi-point game streak at four
Snuggerud scored two goals in a 3-1 win over the Hurricanes on Thursday.
Snuggerud's second goal stood as the winner. It was his fourth straight multi-point game, and he extended his goal streak to four games (five goals, four assists). He has 16 shots on the streak. Snuggerud sits fifth on the NHL scoring list with 34 points (15 goals, 19 assists). But more impressively, he has four game-winning goal which leads the Blues this season.
