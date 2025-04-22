Jimmy Snuggerud News: Nets lone goal on power play

Snuggerud scored a power-play goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Jets in Game 2.

Snuggerud was responsible for allowing the Jets to open the scoring, but he made up for it with a buzzer beater at the end of the first period to tie the game at 1-1. The 20-year-old winger saw 20:01 of ice time in this contest, a career high in just nine appearances between the regular season and playoffs. He's earn two goals, three assists and 13 shots on net in that span. Snuggerud is an interesting DFS play for the remainder of the first round, but the Blues are down 2-0 in the series, so their playoff run may not be a long one.