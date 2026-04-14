Jimmy Snuggerud headshot

Jimmy Snuggerud News: Pops off with four points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Snuggerud scored twice on three shots, added two assists, went plus-2 and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 7-5 win over the Penguins.

Snuggerud has made his presence felt with four goals and seven assists over his last six games. His second goal Tuesday came on the power play, his first contribution with the man advantage since March 8 versus the Ducks. The 21-year-old rookie didn't always stand out in 2025-26, but he's now at 21 goals, 50 points, 167 shots on net, 71 hits, 39 blocked shots and a plus-14 rating over 69 appearances. Assuming he's in line to get top-six minutes next year, he'll be a popular pick in fantasy drafts in the fall.

Jimmy Snuggerud
St. Louis Blues
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