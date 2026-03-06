Jimmy Snuggerud News: Records two points in overtime win
Snuggerud scored a goal on two shots, added an assist and logged two hits in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Sharks.
Snuggerud had slipped back into a middle-six role after the Olympic break, but he's got a chance to close out the year in the top six following the Blues' trade of Brayden Schenn to the Islanders. Snuggerud has earned 12 points over his last 11 contests, so he looks ready for primetime now. He's up to 11 goals, 27 points, 105 shots on net, 57 hits, 30 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating over his first 50 NHL appearances.
