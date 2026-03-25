Jimmy Snuggerud News: Scores vs. Washington
Snuggerud scored a goal on five shots in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Capitals.
Snuggerud ended his four-game goal drought with a one-timer that went past Logan Thompson at the 2:39 mark of the second period. The 21-year-old winger remains one of the most reliable scoring threats for the Blues, and he's notched six goals, as well as 13 total points, in 13 games since the Olympic break.
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