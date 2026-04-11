Jimmy Snuggerud News: Strikes opening tally in win
Snuggerud tallied a goal, placed four shots on net and recorded two blocked shots in Saturday's 5-3 win over Chicago.
Snuggerud added another goal to his rookie resume Saturday when he found the back of the net just under halfway through the opening period. The tally brought him up to 18 goals, 44 points, 162 shots on net, 69 hits and 37 blocked shots through 67 games this season. Since Jan. 24, the 21-year-old winger has been on fire 11 goals, 29 points and 80 shots on net across 28 games. He's found a new gear offensively in this calendar year and has an elite outlook in dynasty-based fantasy leagues moving forward.
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