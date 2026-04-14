Jimmy Snuggerud headshot

Jimmy Snuggerud News: Two-point effort Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Snuggerud produced a goal and an assist in Monday's 6-3 win over the Wild.

The 21-year-old winger helped set up Colton Parayko for the game's opening tally early in the first period before firing home an empty-netter from deep in his own end late in the third to put away his hometown team. Snuggerud has had a very impressive finish to his first full NHL campaign, and over the last 19 games he's delivered nine goals and 21 points. The Blues have two games left on their schedule, giving Snuggerud two chances to score one more goal and reach 20 for the first time.

Jimmy Snuggerud
St. Louis Blues
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