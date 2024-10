Per Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today, Vesey (lower body) is practicing Thursday for the first time since he was injured early in training camp.

Vesey was in a non-contact jersey. The 31-year-old will not be able to return to the lineup until Nov. 3 at the earliest, as he was placed on long-term injured reserve before the start of the season. Vesey will see bottom-six minutes, when he is healthy enough to return to action.