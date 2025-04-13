Jimmy Vesey News: Nabs helper Sunday

Vesey produced an assist in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Ducks.

Vesey has a goal and an assist over his last four games. He's still seeing bottom-six minutes even with the Avalanche missing over half of their regulars, so it's not likely that he'll stay in the lineup if the team is healthy to begin its first-round series versus the Stars. Vesey ended the regular season with eight points, 36 shots on net, 32 hits and a minus-4 rating over 43 appearances between the Avalanche and the Rangers.