Jimmy Vesey News: Provides helper in loss

Vesey notched an assist in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

Vesey set up a Jonny Brodzinski tally in the first period. The assist snapped a five-game slump for Vesey, who continues to see steady fourth-line usage. The veteran winger has two goals, one assist, 11 shots on net and 10 hits over 11 outings this season. That production is not enough for most fantasy managers, especially when Vesey isn't getting more than scraps for power-play time.