Jimmy Vesey headshot

Jimmy Vesey News: Scores early goal in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 22, 2024

Vesey scored a goal on three shots during Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Hurricanes.

Vesey scored his first goal in over a month by finding the net 17 seconds into Sunday's matchup, but that was the only offensive production that the Rangers mustered against Pyotr Kochetkov. Vesey was on the ice for just 8:00 against the Hurricanes and has had an inconsistent role lately, as he was a healthy scratch in five of the Rangers' nine games leading up to Sunday's matchup. Despite his goal against Carolina, the 31-year-old's fantasy value remains limited, especially considering he's struggled to stay in the lineup on a regular basis.

