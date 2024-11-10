Jimmy Vesey News: Scores first goal of season

Vesey scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Red Wings.

Vesey missed the first 10 games of the campaign due to a lower-body injury. He's filled a fourth-line role since his return, adding five shots on net and three hits in addition to his goal over three games. That kind of usage won't get him on the fantasy radar, and Vesey isn't seeing any power-play time yet, so he won't be able to boost his offense that way either.