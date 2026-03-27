Jiri Felcman News: Signs entry-level contract

Felcman inked a three-year, entry-level contract with Chicago on Friday.

Felcman was selected in the third round, 93rd overall, in the 2023 Draft. He spent this past season with Langnau of the Swiss National League, potting three goals while adding 17 assists in 52 games. The entry-level deal will begin at the start of the 2026-27 season and he will likely start the year with AHL Rockford.