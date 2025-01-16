Jiri Kulich Injury: Doubtful for Friday's game

Kulich (lower body) is doubtful for Friday's game against Pittsburgh, according to Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald.

Head coach Lindy Ruff said Thursday that Kulich is progressing but doesn't think that he will be an option Friday. The center will miss his fourth straight game after suffering his injury against Washington on Jan. 6. Kulich has seven goals and nine points with 64 shots on goal across 31 games this season.