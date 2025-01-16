Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jiri Kulich headshot

Jiri Kulich Injury: Doubtful for Friday's game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 16, 2025 at 11:00am

Kulich (lower body) is doubtful for Friday's game against Pittsburgh, according to Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald.

Head coach Lindy Ruff said Thursday that Kulich is progressing but doesn't think that he will be an option Friday. The center will miss his fourth straight game after suffering his injury against Washington on Jan. 6. Kulich has seven goals and nine points with 64 shots on goal across 31 games this season.

Jiri Kulich
Buffalo Sabres
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now