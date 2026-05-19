Jiri Kulich headshot

Jiri Kulich Injury: Hockey career not over

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 19, 2026 at 12:17pm

Kulich (ear) said Tuesday that he had his blood clot removed and will be able to play hockey again, per Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald.

Kulich appeared in just 12 regular-season games in 2025-26, accounting for three goals, five points, 20 shots and a minus-4 rating. While an exact timeline for his recovery is not known, he should be ready for the start of next season. Kulich told reporters Tuesday during the Sabres' postseason media availability that he feels good now, has been doing a lot of skating and shooting and is looking forward to next season. The 22-year-old will be a restricted free agent after the 2026-27 campaign.

Jiri Kulich
Buffalo Sabres
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