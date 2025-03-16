Fantasy Hockey
Jiri Kulich headshot

Jiri Kulich Injury: In concussion protocol

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2025

Kulich has entered concussion protocol Sunday after leaving Saturday's game against Vegas, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550.

Coach Lindy Ruff said Kulich is feeling "worse" Sunday after taking a hard hit from Brett Howden in Saturday's contest, so the center will now be sidelined until he can clear protocol, likely ruling him out for Monday's game in Boston. The 20-year-old Kulich has 12 goals and 19 points through 49 games this season.

