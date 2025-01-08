Jiri Kulich Injury: Is week-to-week

Kulich (lower body) is week-to-week, coach Lindy Ruff told Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 on Wednesday. The 20-year-old forward was put on injured reserve, per the NHL media site.

Kulich suffered the injury during Monday's 4-3 shootout win over Washington. He has seven goals, nine points and 64 shots in 31 appearances in 2024-25. Tyson Kozak, who was recalled from AHL Rochester on Wednesday, might serve in a bottom-six role during Kulich's absence.