Jiri Kulich headshot

Jiri Kulich Injury: Not playing Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2025

Kulich (illness) will miss Saturday's game in Florida, according to Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News.

Kulich is having a nice rookie season with 12 goals and 19 points in 47 outings. He has yet to pick up a point on the man advantage despite averaging 1:31 of ice time on the power play. Kulich could return as early as Monday versus Edmonton. Look for Josh Dunne to enter the lineup in place of Kulich.

