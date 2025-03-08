Jiri Kulich Injury: Not playing Saturday
Kulich (illness) will miss Saturday's game in Florida, according to Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News.
Kulich is having a nice rookie season with 12 goals and 19 points in 47 outings. He has yet to pick up a point on the man advantage despite averaging 1:31 of ice time on the power play. Kulich could return as early as Monday versus Edmonton. Look for Josh Dunne to enter the lineup in place of Kulich.
