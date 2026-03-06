Jiri Kulich Injury: Season likely over
Kulich (ear) has been improving but will likely miss the rest of the regular season, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports Friday.
Kulich has been out of action since Nov. 1 against the Capitals due to his ear injury. As a rookie, the 21-year-old center notched 15 goals and nine assists, numbers he'll try to get back to for the 2026-27 campaign.
