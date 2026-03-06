Jiri Kulich headshot

Jiri Kulich Injury: Season likely over

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Kulich (ear) has been improving but will likely miss the rest of the regular season, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports Friday.

Kulich has been out of action since Nov. 1 against the Capitals due to his ear injury. As a rookie, the 21-year-old center notched 15 goals and nine assists, numbers he'll try to get back to for the 2026-27 campaign.

Jiri Kulich
Buffalo Sabres
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jiri Kulich
