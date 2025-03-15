Fantasy Hockey
Jiri Kulich

Jiri Kulich Injury: Suffers injury Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 15, 2025 at 1:20pm

Kulich (upper body) left Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over Vegas in the second period and did not return, Jourdon LaBarber of the Sabres' official site reports.

Kulich sustained the injury after taking a hard hit from Vegas forward Brett Howden. According to Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News, head coach Lindy Ruff thought Kulich was doing "pretty good" after Saturday's victory. However, the 20-year-old forward will be evaluated further before Monday's road matchup versus Boston. Kulich entered Saturday's action with 12 goals, 103 shots on net and 19 points in 48 appearances this season.

Jiri Kulich
Buffalo Sabres
