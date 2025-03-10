Jiri Kulich Injury: Will not play Monday
Kulich (illness) will miss Monday's tilt versus Edmonton, Lance Lykowski of The Buffalo News reports.
Kulich was unable to play Saturday in Florida with the illness. The talented 20-year-old has 12 goals and seven assists over 47 games this season. Jordan Greenway (illness) could reenter the lineup if healthy, otherwise Josh Dunne will make his second straight appearance for the Sabres.
