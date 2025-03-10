Fantasy Hockey
Jiri Kulich Injury: Will not play Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2025

Kulich (illness) will miss Monday's tilt versus Edmonton, Lance Lykowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Kulich was unable to play Saturday in Florida with the illness. The talented 20-year-old has 12 goals and seven assists over 47 games this season. Jordan Greenway (illness) could reenter the lineup if healthy, otherwise Josh Dunne will make his second straight appearance for the Sabres.

