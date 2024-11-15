Jiri Kulich News: Called up Friday

Kulich was called up from AHL Rochester on Friday, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports.

Kulich will take the roster spot of Tage Thompson (lower body), who was placed on injured reserve in a corresponding move. Kulich could be an option to play Saturday versus the Flyers if Jordan Greenway (undisclosed) can't suit up. Through eight NHL appearances this season, Kulich has a goal, 17 shots on net and eight hits.