Jiri Kulich News: Deals assist in Thursday's loss

Kulich notched an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Kulich has two helpers over his last three games but no goals over his last seven outings despite taking 13 shots on net in that span. The 20-year-old has remained in a top-six role amid his scoring struggles. For the season, he's at 23 points, 124 shots on net, 38 hits and 34 blocked shots across 58 appearances in his first full NHL campaign.